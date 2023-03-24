Tata Steel invests Rs 10 cr in subsidiary - Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services

Tata Steel has acquired 4,65,116 equity shares of Rs 10/- each at a premium of Rs 205/- per share of Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services (TSUISL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, on Rights basis, for an amount aggregating to approximately Rs 10 crore.

Consequent to the completion of the Transaction, TSUISL continues to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

