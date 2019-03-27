Board of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions approves reduction of share capital and change in registered office

The Board of at its meeting held on 27 March 2019 has fixed 08 April 2019 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for Shares - after Reduction of Share Capital of the Company from Rs.11,95,04,000/- (Rupees Eleven Crores Ninety Five Lakhs Four Thousand Only) divided into 2,39,00,800 (Two Crores Thirty Nine Lakhs Eight Hundred) equity shares of Rs.5/- (Rupees Five only) each to Rs. 4,78,01,600/- divided into 2,39,00,800 (Two Crores Thirty Nine Lakhs Eight Hundred) equity shares of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid.

Approved the Change of Registered office of the Company from Plot No. 41, Vasanth Valley, Kondapur Village, Serilingampally Mandal, Hyderabad, Telanagana, - 500084 to 1-2-286, Domalguda, Hyderabad, Telanagana, - 500029.

