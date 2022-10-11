ITD Cementation India wins orders worth Rs 1755 cr

ITD Cementation India has secured new orders worth ~ Rs. 1,755 crore as under:

1. Construction of West Container Terminal in the Port of Colombo, Sri Lanka 2.

Construction of Berth and Yard facilities at Dhamra Port (2 packages) in Odisha 3. Piling and Civil work for Coke Oven Project at Hazira plant in Gujarat

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)