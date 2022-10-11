ITD Cementation India wins orders worth Rs 1755 cr

1. Construction of West Container Terminal in the Port of Colombo, Sri Lanka 2.
Construction of Berth and Yard facilities at Dhamra Port (2 packages) in Odisha 3. Piling and Civil work for Coke Oven Project at Hazira plant in Gujarat
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU