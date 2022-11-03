JUST IN
India Grid Trust to consider raising debt

Capital Market 

On 10 November 2022

A meeting of the Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) is scheduled to be held on 10 November 2022, to consider and approve raising of debt through various sources including term loans, non-convertible debentures and/or any other mode.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 19:35 IST

