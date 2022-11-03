India Grid Trust to consider raising debt

On 10 November 2022

A meeting of the Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) is scheduled to be held on 10 November 2022, to consider and approve raising of debt through various sources including term loans, non-convertible debentures and/or any other mode.

