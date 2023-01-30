TCS ranks #1 for customer satisfaction in Germany

-
The survey by Whitelane Research and Navisco ranked 22 IT service providers based on responses from more than 180 CxOs and senior decision makers of German organizations. It investigated over 450 unique IT sourcing relationships to assess service providers on eight Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) along service delivery, relationship, commercial and transformation.
It also measured satisfaction by IT domains.
TCS was ranked at the top position by its clients in Germany, with an overall satisfaction score of 82%, compared to the industry average of 74%. TCS was also placed highest for Business Understanding (82%) and Service Delivery Quality (82%).
