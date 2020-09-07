Board of Parag Milk Foods approves issue of convertible warrants to promoters

Also approves NCD issue up to Rs 230 cr

The Board of Parag Milk Foods at its meeting held on 07 September 2020 has approved the issuance of Convertible Warrants to the Promoters under preferential basis was discussed by the Board. Based on discussions, it has been decided that a separate Board meeting shall be called to consider the above proposal.

The Board has also approved to issue secured Non-Convertible Debentures up to Rs. 230 crore, in tranches from time to time, on Private Placement basis.

