Satin Creditcare Network to allot NCDs aggregating Rs 25 cr

On 16 January 2023Satin Creditcare Network has approved the terms and condition for issuance of 2500 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, transferable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, with an aggregate value of Rs 25 crore on private placement basis. The deemed date of allotment is Rs 16 January 2023.
