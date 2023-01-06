JUST IN
Satin Creditcare Network to allot NCDs aggregating Rs 25 cr

On 16 January 2023

Satin Creditcare Network has approved the terms and condition for issuance of 2500 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, transferable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, with an aggregate value of Rs 25 crore on private placement basis. The deemed date of allotment is Rs 16 January 2023.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 11:30 IST

