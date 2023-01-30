UltraTech Cement's subsidiary to acquire 70% stake in Duqm Cement Project International

-
ALSO READ
UltraTech Cement slips after Q3 PAT drops 38% YoY
UltraTech Cement, Adani Transmission, TVS Motor, Paytm in focus
UltraTech Cement commissions new cement capacities
UltraTech Cement commissions 1.9 mtpa cement capacity in Rajasthan
UltraTech Cement commissions 3rd Wall Care Putty plant in Rajasthan
-
UltraTech Cement announced that UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments, (UCMEIL) a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in UAE, has entered into a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement with Seven Seas Company LLC, Oman for acquisition of 70% equity shares in Duqm Cement Project International, LLC, Oman
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU