UltraTech Cement's subsidiary to acquire 70% stake in Duqm Cement Project International

UltraTech Cement announced that UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments, (UCMEIL) a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in UAE, has entered into a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement with Seven Seas Company LLC, Oman for acquisition of 70% equity shares in Duqm Cement Project International, LLC, Oman

