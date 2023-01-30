JUST IN
UltraTech Cement's subsidiary to acquire 70% stake in Duqm Cement Project International

UltraTech Cement announced that UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments, (UCMEIL) a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in UAE, has entered into a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement with Seven Seas Company LLC, Oman for acquisition of 70% equity shares in Duqm Cement Project International, LLC, Oman

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 16:17 IST

