Sun Pharmaceutical Industries acquires three brands from Aksigen

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that it has acquired three brands viz.

Disperzyme (Trypsin BP 96 mg, Bromelain 180 mg & Rutoside Trihydrate 200 mg), Disperzyme-CD (Trypsin BP 48 mg, Bromelain 90 mg & Rutoside Trihydrate 100 mg) and Phlogam (Trypsin BP 48 mg, Bromelain 90 mg & Rutoside Trihydrate 100 mg) from Aksigen Hospital Care (Aksigen), a Mumbai based research driven healthcare entity with more than two decades of experience in the healthcare field.

All the brands are approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for post-operative inflammation in patients undergoing minor surgery and dental procedures.

