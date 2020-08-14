Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 21.99% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 368.47 crore

Net profit of Bodal Chemicals declined 21.99% to Rs 23.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 368.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 344.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.81% to Rs 87.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 143.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.42% to Rs 1374.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1423.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

