Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 21.99% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 368.47 croreNet profit of Bodal Chemicals declined 21.99% to Rs 23.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 368.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 344.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.81% to Rs 87.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 143.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.42% to Rs 1374.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1423.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales368.47344.26 7 1374.821423.50 -3 OPM %10.8412.73 -10.0116.59 - PBDT38.8548.44 -20 129.04240.42 -46 PBT31.4242.69 -26 101.22219.17 -54 NP23.0929.60 -22 87.63143.20 -39
