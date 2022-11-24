Bormah Jan Tea Company (1936) standalone net profit rises 32.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.32% to Rs 16.02 crore

Net profit of Bormah Jan Tea Company (1936) rose 32.74% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.32% to Rs 16.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.0213.5436.6433.905.544.255.233.945.233.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)