Bormah Jan Tea Company (1936) standalone net profit rises 32.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.32% to Rs 16.02 croreNet profit of Bormah Jan Tea Company (1936) rose 32.74% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.32% to Rs 16.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.0213.54 18 OPM %36.6433.90 -PBDT5.544.25 30 PBT5.233.94 33 NP5.233.94 33
