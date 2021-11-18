Bosch Ltd Falls 2.58%, S&P BSE Auto index Drops 1.31%

Bosch Ltd has added 6.56% over last one month compared to 2.8% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 3.02% drop in the SENSEX

Bosch Ltd lost 2.58% today to trade at Rs 18412. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 1.31% to quote at 26754.01. The index is up 2.8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Motors Ltd decreased 2.02% and Hero MotoCorp Ltd lost 1.54% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 36.3 % over last one year compared to the 35.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bosch Ltd has added 6.56% over last one month compared to 2.8% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 3.02% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 797 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2788 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 19244.5 on 10 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 11322 on 18 Nov 2020.

