Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 3.64 points or 0.2% at 1801.35 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.94%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.4%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.4%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.2%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.09%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.04%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 2.2%), ITI Ltd (down 1.81%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.41%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 103.3 or 0.17% at 59905.03.

The Nifty 50 index was down 41.15 points or 0.23% at 17857.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 79.18 points or 0.27% at 29164.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 43.05 points or 0.47% at 9117.97.

On BSE,1378 shares were trading in green, 1345 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

