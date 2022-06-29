Bosch Ltd soars 2.94%, gains for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 15086.95, up 2.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.47% jump in NIFTY and a 11.17% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15086.95, up 2.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 15794.7. The Sensex is at 53070.53, down 0.2%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 4.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11832.55, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44740 shares today, compared to the daily average of 15524 shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 15115, up 2.83% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 0.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.47% jump in NIFTY and a 11.17% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 35.5 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)