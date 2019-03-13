Bothra Metals & Alloys shifts registered office

-
Bothra Metals & Alloys has shifted the registered office address of the Company from '140 L (222/D), 1st Floor, Room No.6, Cavel ''x'' lane no. 7, Dr.
Viegas Street, Kalbadevi Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400002' to 'Room No 6A, Ground Floor, Bothra House, 5 Assembly Lane, Dadi Seth Agyari Lane, Kalbadevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400002'.
