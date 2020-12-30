Info Edge (India) Ltd spurts 1.19%

Info Edge (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 4759.2, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 88.11% in last one year as compared to a 14.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 54.76% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Info Edge (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4759.2, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 13888.6. The Sensex is at 47469.47, down 0.3%. Info Edge (India) Ltd has risen around 13.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Info Edge (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24274.05, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4756, up 0.93% on the day. Info Edge (India) Ltd is up 88.11% in last one year as compared to a 14.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 54.76% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 209.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)