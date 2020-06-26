Bronze Infra-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bronze Infra-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Meglon Infra-Real (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
Turbotech Engineering reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
Aryavan Enterprise reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
Presha Metallurgical reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Bronze Infra-Tech reported to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs -0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0-0.01 100 00.02 -100 OPM %0-200.00 -0-500.00 - PBDT-5.120.02 PL -5.21-0.06 -8583 PBT-5.120.02 PL -5.21-0.06 -8583 NP-5.120.02 PL -5.21-0.06 -8583
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU