Sanghvi Movers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.52 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sanghvi Movers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the December 2019 quarter
BSL reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Grovy India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.69% to Rs 75.80 croreNet Loss of Sanghvi Movers reported to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 24.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.69% to Rs 75.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 58.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.33% to Rs 322.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 282.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales75.8086.82 -13 322.87282.40 14 OPM %44.787.90 -48.5431.62 - PBDT25.28-4.55 LP 119.0254.57 118 PBT-8.25-35.34 77 -21.36-86.25 75 NP-1.52-24.06 94 -6.60-58.06 89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU