Sanghvi Movers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.52 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.69% to Rs 75.80 crore

Net Loss of Sanghvi Movers reported to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 24.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.69% to Rs 75.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 58.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.33% to Rs 322.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 282.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

75.8086.82322.87282.4044.787.9048.5431.6225.28-4.55119.0254.57-8.25-35.34-21.36-86.25-1.52-24.06-6.60-58.06

