BSE standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.52% to Rs 132.62 croreNet profit of BSE declined 5.88% to Rs 32.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.52% to Rs 132.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 137.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales132.62137.46 -4 OPM %30.4133.91 -PBDT45.7951.50 -11 PBT34.5041.24 -16 NP32.3434.36 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU