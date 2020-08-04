BSE standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.52% to Rs 132.62 crore

Net profit of BSE declined 5.88% to Rs 32.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.52% to Rs 132.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 137.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.132.62137.4630.4133.9145.7951.5034.5041.2432.3434.36

