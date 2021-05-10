BSL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd, Ind Bank Housing Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd and Digicontent Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 May 2021.

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd, Ind Bank Housing Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd and Digicontent Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 May 2021.

BSL Ltd lost 7.60% to Rs 49.85 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 58637 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21302 shares in the past one month.

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd tumbled 6.35% to Rs 70. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9059 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12060 shares in the past one month.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd crashed 6.18% to Rs 29.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2286 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Polymers Ltd fell 5.88% to Rs 15.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 339 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1646 shares in the past one month.

Digicontent Ltd pared 5.65% to Rs 7.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12581 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4495 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)