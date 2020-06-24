Esab India standalone net profit rises 10.45% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 3.27% to Rs 174.98 crore

Net profit of Esab India rose 10.45% to Rs 18.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.27% to Rs 174.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 180.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.00% to Rs 71.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 697.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 671.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales174.98180.90 -3 697.96671.63 4 OPM %14.2513.43 -13.8711.73 - PBDT28.5826.18 9 109.8295.52 15 PBT25.6023.50 9 97.2484.82 15 NP18.0716.36 10 71.4157.59 24

