Switching Technologies Gunther reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.30% to Rs 2.43 croreNet loss of Switching Technologies Gunther reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 48.30% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.88% to Rs 13.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.434.70 -48 13.0518.35 -29 OPM %-39.09-0.85 --12.641.80 - PBDT-0.750.15 PL -1.440.65 PL PBT-0.780.12 PL -1.570.51 PL NP-0.780.09 PL -1.570.48 PL
