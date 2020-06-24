Power Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 32.23% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 24.16% to Rs 9552.38 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation declined 32.23% to Rs 1435.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2117.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.16% to Rs 9552.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7693.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.67% to Rs 5655.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6952.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 33362.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28748.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

