Shree Global Tradefin consolidated net profit rises 847.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 301.36% to Rs 29.58 crore

Net profit of Shree Global Tradefin rose 847.83% to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 301.36% to Rs 29.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales29.587.37 301 OPM %21.265.02 -PBDT16.231.92 745 PBT15.651.59 884 NP15.261.61 848

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 08:12 IST

