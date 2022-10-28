Shree Global Tradefin consolidated net profit rises 847.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 301.36% to Rs 29.58 crore

Net profit of Shree Global Tradefin rose 847.83% to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 301.36% to Rs 29.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.29.587.3721.265.0216.231.9215.651.5915.261.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)