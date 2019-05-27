JUST IN
Aksh Optifibre Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Calcom Vision standalone net profit declines 64.37% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 108.73% to Rs 11.48 crore

Net profit of Calcom Vision declined 64.37% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 108.73% to Rs 11.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.73% to Rs 3.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 109.45% to Rs 52.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.485.50 109 52.3224.98 109 OPM %8.976.18 -9.027.97 - PBDT0.790.15 427 3.631.41 157 PBT0.620.03 1967 3.010.95 217 NP0.621.74 -64 3.012.67 13

