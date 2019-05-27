Calcom Vision standalone net profit declines 64.37% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 108.73% to Rs 11.48 crore

Net profit of declined 64.37% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 108.73% to Rs 11.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.73% to Rs 3.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 109.45% to Rs 52.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

11.485.5052.3224.988.976.189.027.970.790.153.631.410.620.033.010.950.621.743.012.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)