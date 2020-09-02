Cambridge Technology Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 9.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.23% to Rs 21.81 crore

Net profit of Cambridge Technology Enterprises rose 9.05% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.23% to Rs 21.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.21.8121.8619.9917.804.363.632.652.562.412.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)