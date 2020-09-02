Cambridge Technology Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 9.05% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.23% to Rs 21.81 croreNet profit of Cambridge Technology Enterprises rose 9.05% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.23% to Rs 21.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales21.8121.86 0 OPM %19.9917.80 -PBDT4.363.63 20 PBT2.652.56 4 NP2.412.21 9
