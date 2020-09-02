Veer Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 92.59% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 290.28% to Rs 2.81 crore

Net profit of Veer Energy & Infrastructure rose 92.59% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 290.28% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.810.72 290 OPM %30.6020.83 -PBDT0.900.58 55 PBT0.650.34 91 NP0.520.27 93

Wed, September 02 2020. 17:30 IST

