Veer Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 92.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 290.28% to Rs 2.81 croreNet profit of Veer Energy & Infrastructure rose 92.59% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 290.28% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.810.72 290 OPM %30.6020.83 -PBDT0.900.58 55 PBT0.650.34 91 NP0.520.27 93
