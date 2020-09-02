Veer Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 92.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 290.28% to Rs 2.81 crore

Net profit of Veer Energy & Infrastructure rose 92.59% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 290.28% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.810.7230.6020.830.900.580.650.340.520.27

