Navkar Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.96% to Rs 121.50 croreNet loss of Navkar Corporation reported to Rs 12.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 121.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 136.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales121.50136.46 -11 OPM %13.1430.73 -PBDT2.0030.27 -93 PBT-9.5919.72 PL NP-12.5011.37 PL
