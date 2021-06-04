Capital Goods shares spike

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 254.31 points or 1.1% at 23275.81 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 1.82%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.79%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.78%),Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.38%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.02%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 0.79%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 0.77%), SKF India Ltd (up 0.75%), and Thermax Ltd (up 0.63%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 0.88%), Havells India Ltd (down 0.47%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.28%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 60.1 or 0.12% at 52292.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.7 points or 0.13% at 15710.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.39 points or 0.7% at 24242.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.32 points or 0.59% at 7695.85.

On BSE,1762 shares were trading in green, 763 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

