Capital Goods stocks slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 98.24 points or 0.31% at 31502.87 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Thermax Ltd (down 3.39%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 3.12%),Praj Industries Ltd (down 2.71%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.39%),Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were KNR Constructions Ltd (down 1.83%), Timken India Ltd (down 1.72%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 1.67%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 1.52%), and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 0.98%).

On the other hand, Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.01%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.98%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 0.93%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 257.23 or 0.45% at 57404.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 66.5 points or 0.39% at 17050.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 68.89 points or 0.24% at 28520.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.27 points or 0.06% at 8746.58.

On BSE,1384 shares were trading in green, 1963 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

