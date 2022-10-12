Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1027.95, down 1.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 6.11% in NIFTY and a 4.71% lost in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1027.95, down 1.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 17051.95. The Sensex is at 57411.75, up 0.46%.Varun Beverages Ltd has lost around 4.44% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42564.65, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 64.66 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

