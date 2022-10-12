SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd slips for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 863.65, down 1.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22% in last one year as compared to a 6.11% slide in NIFTY and a 6.11% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 863.65, down 1.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 17051.95. The Sensex is at 57411.75, up 0.46%.SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has eased around 9.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17455.2, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 42.48 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

