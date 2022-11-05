Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 7.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.77% to Rs 336.63 croreNet profit of Capri Global Capital rose 7.26% to Rs 56.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.77% to Rs 336.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 208.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales336.63208.09 62 OPM %63.1071.29 -PBDT87.4371.23 23 PBT80.6170.43 14 NP56.2652.45 7
