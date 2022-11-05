Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 7.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.77% to Rs 336.63 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 7.26% to Rs 56.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.77% to Rs 336.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 208.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.336.63208.0963.1071.2987.4371.2380.6170.4356.2652.45

