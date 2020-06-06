Mold-Tek Packaging consolidated net profit declines 0.91% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.19% to Rs 106.50 croreNet profit of Mold-Tek Packaging declined 0.91% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.19% to Rs 106.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.29% to Rs 37.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 438.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 405.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales106.50104.22 2 438.20405.72 8 OPM %17.1517.80 -17.5217.33 - PBDT16.0416.66 -4 67.5563.88 6 PBT11.1712.13 -8 48.3347.78 1 NP8.748.82 -1 37.4431.92 17
