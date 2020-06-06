JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sumitomo Chemical reports turnaround Q4 numbers
Business Standard

Mold-Tek Packaging consolidated net profit declines 0.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.19% to Rs 106.50 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging declined 0.91% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.19% to Rs 106.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.29% to Rs 37.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 438.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 405.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales106.50104.22 2 438.20405.72 8 OPM %17.1517.80 -17.5217.33 - PBDT16.0416.66 -4 67.5563.88 6 PBT11.1712.13 -8 48.3347.78 1 NP8.748.82 -1 37.4431.92 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 06 2020. 15:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU