Mold-Tek Packaging consolidated net profit declines 0.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.19% to Rs 106.50 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging declined 0.91% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.19% to Rs 106.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.29% to Rs 37.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 438.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 405.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

106.50104.22438.20405.7217.1517.8017.5217.3316.0416.6667.5563.8811.1712.1348.3347.788.748.8237.4431.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)