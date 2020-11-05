Volumes jump at BASF India Ltd counter

-
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, UPL Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 November 2020.
BASF India Ltd saw volume of 10209 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 8.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1260 shares. The stock increased 12.90% to Rs.1,525.00. Volumes stood at 1410 shares in the last session.
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd saw volume of 51.17 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 6.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.54 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.54% to Rs.178.05. Volumes stood at 2.04 lakh shares in the last session.
UPL Ltd clocked volume of 12.45 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.40% to Rs.414.85. Volumes stood at 3.62 lakh shares in the last session.
CARE Ratings Ltd clocked volume of 2.32 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43971 shares. The stock gained 13.64% to Rs.415.00. Volumes stood at 2.81 lakh shares in the last session.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd clocked volume of 85266 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19055 shares. The stock gained 6.35% to Rs.703.00. Volumes stood at 43346 shares in the last session.
