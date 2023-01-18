Eiko Lifesciences reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.51% to Rs 4.38 croreNet profit of Eiko Lifesciences reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 21.51% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.385.58 -22 OPM %7.310.90 -PBDT0.500.07 614 PBT0.34-0.08 LP NP0.25-0.06 LP
