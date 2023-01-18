Abhijit Trading Company standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 85.71% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Abhijit Trading Company rose 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.130.07 86 OPM %84.6271.43 -PBDT0.100.05 100 PBT0.100.05 100 NP0.100.05 100
