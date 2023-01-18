Abhijit Trading Company standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 85.71% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Abhijit Trading Company rose 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.130.0784.6271.430.100.050.100.050.100.05

