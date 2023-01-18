Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.09 croreWelspun Investments & Commercials reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.090.12 -25 OPM %033.33 -PBDT00.04 -100 PBT00.04 -100 NP0-0.40 100
