Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Welspun Investments & Commercials reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.090.12033.3300.0400.040-0.40

