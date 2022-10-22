Chandni Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 64.58% to Rs 17.68 croreNet loss of Chandni Machines reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 64.58% to Rs 17.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.6849.91 -65 OPM %-0.231.52 -PBDT0.040.81 -95 PBT-0.010.75 PL NP-0.010.55 PL
