Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 7.25 points or 0.23% at 3084.92 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.45%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.27%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.53%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.27%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.41%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.19%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.77%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 17.26 or 0.03% at 57917.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.55 points or 0.19% at 17074.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 139.8 points or 0.52% at 27282.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.06 points or 0.5% at 8616.63.

On BSE,1878 shares were trading in green, 1538 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

