Volumes soar at Hikal Ltd counter

Alok Industries Ltd, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 March 2023.

Hikal Ltd recorded volume of 17.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.73% to Rs.297.55. Volumes stood at 2.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 217.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.02% to Rs.12.95. Volumes stood at 38.25 lakh shares in the last session.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 290.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.08% to Rs.41.85. Volumes stood at 109.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd recorded volume of 14.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.01 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.83% to Rs.170.50. Volumes stood at 3.58 lakh shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 37.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.51% to Rs.837.00. Volumes stood at 10.7 lakh shares in the last session.

