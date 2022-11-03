Chemfab Alkalis consolidated net profit rises 1490.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.47% to Rs 76.01 crore

Net profit of Chemfab Alkalis rose 1490.24% to Rs 13.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.47% to Rs 76.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.76.0158.7133.9710.9726.946.5121.071.1613.040.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)