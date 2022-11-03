JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex, Nifty end with minor cuts; PSU Bank index outperforms
Business Standard

Chemfab Alkalis consolidated net profit rises 1490.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 29.47% to Rs 76.01 crore

Net profit of Chemfab Alkalis rose 1490.24% to Rs 13.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.47% to Rs 76.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales76.0158.71 29 OPM %33.9710.97 -PBDT26.946.51 314 PBT21.071.16 1716 NP13.040.82 1490

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 17:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU