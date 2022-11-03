Chemfab Alkalis consolidated net profit rises 1490.24% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 29.47% to Rs 76.01 croreNet profit of Chemfab Alkalis rose 1490.24% to Rs 13.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.47% to Rs 76.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales76.0158.71 29 OPM %33.9710.97 -PBDT26.946.51 314 PBT21.071.16 1716 NP13.040.82 1490
