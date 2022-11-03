MPS consolidated net profit rises 23.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.87% to Rs 126.60 crore

Net profit of MPS rose 23.96% to Rs 26.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.87% to Rs 126.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.126.60110.2131.7327.7741.5134.1236.4628.9726.8521.66

