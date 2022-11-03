JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex, Nifty end with minor cuts; PSU Bank index outperforms
Business Standard

MPS consolidated net profit rises 23.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.87% to Rs 126.60 crore

Net profit of MPS rose 23.96% to Rs 26.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.87% to Rs 126.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales126.60110.21 15 OPM %31.7327.77 -PBDT41.5134.12 22 PBT36.4628.97 26 NP26.8521.66 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 17:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU