VXL Instruments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.20% to Rs 1.78 croreNet Loss of VXL Instruments reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.20% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.782.55 -30 OPM %-35.39-8.24 -PBDT-0.59-0.25 -136 PBT-0.69-0.31 -123 NP-0.69-0.31 -123
