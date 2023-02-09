Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves declined 93.75% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.04% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.702.74 35 OPM %4.0527.01 -PBDT-0.130.40 PL PBT-0.370.15 PL NP0.010.16 -94

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 15:53 IST

