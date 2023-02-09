Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.04% to Rs 3.70 crore

Net profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves declined 93.75% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.04% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.702.744.0527.01-0.130.40-0.370.150.010.16

