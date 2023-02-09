Ludlow Jute & Specialities standalone net profit rises 13.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.39% to Rs 127.41 crore

Net profit of Ludlow Jute & Specialities rose 13.98% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.39% to Rs 127.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.127.41148.824.233.213.543.271.541.161.060.93

