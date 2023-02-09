Ludlow Jute & Specialities standalone net profit rises 13.98% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ludlow Jute & Specialities standalone net profit declines 73.73% in the September 2022 quarter
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 79.11% in the December 2022 quarter
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 21.12% in the September 2022 quarter
Tasty Dairy Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Eugia Pharma Specialities receives USFDA approval for Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection, 50 mg
-
Sales decline 14.39% to Rs 127.41 croreNet profit of Ludlow Jute & Specialities rose 13.98% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.39% to Rs 127.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales127.41148.82 -14 OPM %4.233.21 -PBDT3.543.27 8 PBT1.541.16 33 NP1.060.93 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU