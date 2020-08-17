JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IDFC First Bank tumbles 6% in two day
Business Standard

Tokyo Plast International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 31.06% to Rs 12.21 crore

Net Loss of Tokyo Plast International reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.06% to Rs 12.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 60.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.2117.71 -31 60.8552.98 15 OPM %1.151.13 -6.28-2.11 - PBDT-0.270.54 PL 2.78-1.27 LP PBT-0.97-0.09 -978 -0.01-3.69 100 NP-0.08-0.56 86 0.71-4.14 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 10:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU