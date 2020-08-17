Tokyo Finance standalone net profit declines 48.72% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 94.94% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Tokyo Finance declined 48.72% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 94.94% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.77% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 69.57% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.79 -95 0.491.61 -70 OPM %-175.0089.87 -8.16-3.73 - PBDT0.540.71 -24 0.651.20 -46 PBT0.540.71 -24 0.641.19 -46 NP0.400.78 -49 0.471.14 -59
