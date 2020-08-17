Tokyo Finance standalone net profit declines 48.72% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 94.94% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Finance declined 48.72% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 94.94% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.77% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 69.57% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.040.790.491.61-175.0089.878.16-3.730.540.710.651.200.540.710.641.190.400.780.471.14

