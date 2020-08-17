Airan consolidated net profit declines 88.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.12% to Rs 10.45 crore

Net profit of Airan declined 88.06% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.12% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10.4512.928.2320.281.142.850.221.900.161.34

