Airan consolidated net profit declines 88.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.12% to Rs 10.45 croreNet profit of Airan declined 88.06% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.12% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.4512.92 -19 OPM %8.2320.28 -PBDT1.142.85 -60 PBT0.221.90 -88 NP0.161.34 -88
