Tirupati Foam standalone net profit declines 14.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.53% to Rs 27.17 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Foam declined 14.86% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.53% to Rs 27.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.27.1733.3510.057.951.431.560.860.940.630.74

