Tirupati Foam standalone net profit declines 14.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.53% to Rs 27.17 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Foam declined 14.86% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.53% to Rs 27.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.1733.35 -19 OPM %10.057.95 -PBDT1.431.56 -8 PBT0.860.94 -9 NP0.630.74 -15

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:24 IST

